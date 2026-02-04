For decades, Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) program was sold as a promise: farmland would be taxed for what it produces, not what a developer might pay. A stabilizer. A shield.

Now, as the next reappraisal cycle approaches, that shield is starting to feel like a ratchet.

Many Ohio farmers are staring down sharp CAUV increases—often on the order of dozens of percentage points—that will land on January 2026 tax bills for counties cycling in 2025. Nothing about their operations changed. The crops didn’t suddenly get better. The margins didn’t magically widen. Yet the taxable value of working land is poised to jump.

That alone would be a serious story. But it becomes a far bigger one when you zoom out and compare it to what’s already happening in California—where “technical adjustments,” “voluntary frameworks,” and “emergency authorities” have quietly rewritten the relationship between farmers, land, and the state.

The lesson is not that Ohio is California. The lesson is that Ohio is now using some of the same governance logic—and that doesn’t bode well for farmers anywhere.

How CAUV turned from buffer to pressure

CAUV relies on a formula that capitalizes expected farm income. It uses:

historical yields,

historical crop prices,

standardized crop rotations,

standardized costs,

and a capitalization rate intended to smooth volatility.

That smoothing is the point—until it isn’t.

When farm prices run hot for several years, those years get baked into the averages. When prices cool, the averages don’t cool nearly as fast. Taxes arrive in real time. Income doesn’t.

So while spot markets soften and input costs remain stubbornly high, CAUV values can still climb—sometimes dramatically. Property tax, unlike fertilizer or fuel, is a hard cost. You can’t hedge it. You can’t delay it. You can’t negotiate it.

When CAUV jumps, cash flow absorbs the hit, not “paper equity.”

Ohio legislators have responded with procedural reforms—most notably changes to filing, notice, and transparency. Those may reduce confusion. They do not change the math driving higher values.

The result: a program designed to keep land in agriculture now risks raising fixed costs precisely when farms are least able to absorb them.

The California factor: why this isn’t just an Ohio problem

At first glance, comparing Ohio property taxes to California water policy sounds like apples and oranges. It isn’t.

California shows what happens when government stops treating farms as operators and starts treating them as variables.

Authority without “negotiation”

In California, water regulators don’t need to negotiate access during droughts—they can curtail it. Emergency orders have required junior and even some senior rights holders to stop diverting water altogether.

When the state says it wants to “work collaboratively,” the unspoken alternative is enforcement.

That matters because it reframes rights into permissions contingent on compliance.

The “voluntary” agreement trap

California’s Bay-Delta water battles introduced a now-familiar structure: Voluntary Agreements. The pitch is cooperation and certainty. The fine print is leverage.

If the agreements don’t produce the outcomes regulators want, the state retains the ability to impose stricter rules. Farmers are asked to accept negotiated limits today to avoid imposed limits tomorrow.

That’s not a negotiation in the ordinary sense. It’s governance by ultimatum.

Groundwater as a stranded asset

Then there’s SGMA—the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. It moved groundwater from a de facto property right to a managed allocation governed by plans, deadlines, and escalating enforcement.

Land that once held value because of reliable groundwater access can suddenly become less productive—or nonviable—on paper. When water becomes regulated like a utility, land values follow policy, not soil.

Free-flowing rivers and reordered priorities

California’s dam removals and river restoration projects—celebrated for ecological reasons—also shift priorities toward in-stream flows. Once ecosystem targets become binding, agriculture lives downstream of adaptive management decisions it doesn’t control.

Again, the issue isn’t whether restoration is “good” or “bad.” It’s that farmers no longer sit at the center of land-and-water decisions. They orbit them.

Why this should worry Ohio farmers

Ohio is not taking away surface water rights or capping groundwater tomorrow. But the logic now shaping CAUV mirrors California’s broader model:

Technocratic distance

Decisions are driven by formulas, models, and averages rather than farm-level reality. Lagged accountability

Impacts show up years after the assumptions were made—on tax bills, not spreadsheets. Fixed-cost escalation

Whether through taxes or water limits, policy raises costs that farms can’t flex around. Land-use distortion

As margins shrink under higher fixed costs, pressure builds to:

rent more acres,

intensify production,

sell marginal ground,

or consider non-ag uses.

This is the opposite of what preservation-oriented policy claims to want.

The quiet reframing of farmland

Here’s the uncomfortable truth connecting Ohio and California:

Once farmland is treated primarily as a policy instrument—a lever for revenue stability, climate goals, habitat targets, or watershed models—the farmer becomes secondary.

The land is no longer a livelihood first. It’s an input.

And when farms become inputs, they get optimized.

Optimized for tax base.

Optimized for flow targets.

Optimized for averages.

Not optimized for families trying to survive another down year.

What comes next

For Ohio farmers, the immediate task is practical:

know your county’s CAUV cycle,

scrutinize soil classifications and acreage,

watch for notices,

appeal errors early.

But the bigger task is political and cultural.

CAUV was built to recognize that agriculture is different—volatile, cyclical, and essential. If it becomes just another mechanism that raises fixed costs during downturns, it will fail its original mission.

California shows where this road leads when policy layers compound unchecked: fewer options, less flexibility, and a slow transfer of control away from the people on the land.

Ohio still has time to choose differently.

The question is whether anyone in power is willing to admit that a formula—no matter how elegant—can still break a farm.