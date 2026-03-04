California agriculture is entering a new phase — not of innovation, not of sustainability, but of enforcement against economic collapse.

On January 1, 2026, Assembly Bill 732 quietly takes effect. There were no dramatic floor speeches. No prime-time news segments. No headlines announcing a fundamental change in how agricultural failure itself is treated under the law.

But for thousands of growers — especially in the San Joaquin Valley — AB 732 represents something new and dangerous:

The redefinition of farm abandonment as a punishable nuisance.