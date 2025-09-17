When I heard the news that yet another young teen’s life was shattered—this time, allegedly by an illegal immigrant—I felt a surge of frustration and grief. This has to stop. It isn’t just us; versions of this same story are playing out around the world, wherever systems fail to know who is entering, re-entering, or slipping through after serious offenses. Our broken process didn’t just buckle—it broke in ways that now threaten our children, our neighborhoods, and the trust that law-abiding families (including immigrant families) deserve. We need honesty about what went wrong and the resolve to fix it, so tragedies like this don’t continue as the new normal.

