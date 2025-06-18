There’s something poetic about a patch of land just outside the Wyoming border—where the prairie meets the sky and the bison breathe deep the wild Colorado air. Welcome to Memphis Bison Ranch in Carr, Colorado, the latest stop on the filmmaking journey of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon.

It’s not the biggest ranch you’ll find. At just 80 acres, it could be easy to overlook. But spend five minutes with Greg and Tami Nott, first-generation ranchers with wide smiles and weathered work gloves, and you’ll understand: this place is anything but small.

From Indiana Grain Fields to Colorado Bison Herds

Greg and Tami didn’t grow up wrangling livestock. In fact, Greg’s background is in grain farming, and neither had experience with animals—let alone 1,000-pound bison.

“We didn’t inherit anything,” Tami explains, standing in front of their small herd. “We bought what we could, and what we could was 80 acres.”

But what they lack in land size, they more than make up for in vision and heart.

The Land Comes First

The Notts aren’t just raising bison—they’re regenerating the land itself. Their goal is simple but powerful: make the ground better while you care for the animals.

“If you can raise animals and make your land better at the same time, it’s just the right thing to do,” Greg says. “Healthy animals, healthy land... and the people who support you—they’ll be healthier too.”

It’s not just philosophy—it’s regenerative agriculture in action.

Designed for the Wild

Why bison? For the Notts, it was instinct. Something about these animals—how they thrive in harsh weather, how they turn into the wind, how they seem to understand their place on the prairie—just made sense.

“Look into their eyes,” Greg says, pointing to one of the ranch’s original four. “There’s a bond. They know we care about them.”

It’s clear: this ranch wasn’t built on convenience. It was built on connection—to the animals, the land, and a way of life that honors both.

Watch the Story Unfold on Yanasa TV

This behind-the-scenes visit to Memphis Bison Ranch is just one chapter in a larger story. The team behind Native: The Prodigies of an Icon is traveling across North America to document the revival of the American bison—and they’re bringing you along for the ride.

Catch up on this episode and dozens of others on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel. Every week, they release new episodes from the road—offering an unfiltered look at modern-day bison ranchers, conservationists, and the untamed beauty of the landscapes they call home.

Smoke, Storms, and Something Bigger

The day of filming started with smoke from distant wildfires clouding the view of the Rocky Mountains—a stark reminder of the challenges the West faces. But amidst the haze, the Notts’ mission stood clear: stewardship, sustainability, and soul.

Because when you give everything you have to 80 acres of grass and grit, you don’t just raise animals. You raise hope.

Subscribe to Yanasa TV, and follow the journey of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon.

These aren’t just bison ranchers. They’re storytellers in soil—and their legacy is just beginning.

Production Partners

Meet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.

Yanasa Ama Ventures, LLC

Grant Partner

National Buffalo Foundation

Platinum Sponsors

Great Range Premium Bison

Durham Ranch / Sierra Meat & Seafood Company

Tender Bison

National Buffalo Museum

Rangeland Premium Bison

Noble Premium Bison

Mosquito Park Enterprises LLC

Gold Sponsors

The Buffalo Wool Company

Texas Bison Association

Dakota Territory Buffalo Association

Heim Land & Bison

Dakota Pure Bison

Tesoro Ranch

777 Bison Ranch

Additional Sponsors & Partners

Herd Wear

National Bison Association

Show Your Support. Wear the Legacy.

Shop Native Film Gear at Yanasa Trading Co

The story of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon is more than a documentary—it's a movement to restore America’s most iconic species and reconnect people to the land, their food, and their heritage. Now, you can be part of that story.

From leather patch hats worn on the filming trail to limited-edition apparel inspired by the wild heart of the American prairie, Native Film Gear is designed for those who believe in conservation, culture, and courage.

Every purchase directly supports:

The ongoing production of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon

Outreach and education about regenerative agriculture

Efforts to protect and preserve North America's endangered grasslands

Shop now at Yanasa Trading Co and wear the mission that’s changing the story of American agriculture—one hoofprint at a time.

Native isn’t just a film. It’s a legacy. Let it live through you.