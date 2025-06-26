Out in the wide, breathtaking landscapes of Wyoming, where snow-capped mountains cast long shadows over windswept plains, a quiet revolution is underway. The team behind Native: The Prodigies of an Icon recently traveled to the Wind River Reservation—and what they found was more than just a story about bison. It’s a story of reclamation, regeneration, and rebirth.

Bison bull on the Wind River Reservation

The Wind River Reservation, home to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, is not just bringing buffalo back to the land—it’s bringing balance back to a people, a culture, and a sacred ecosystem.

Reclaiming the Land, Rebuilding the Future

The crew filmed on ground that, until recently, was not tribal land—it had been sold off during the Homestead Act era. But today, thanks to tireless effort, 300 acres have been reacquired for Native ownership, part of a growing effort to reclaim the land and its purpose.

“They just reincorporated about 300 acres on the land,” says the producer behind the camera. “It’s beautiful country out here… maybe the prettiest we’ve been to yet.”

It’s not just a backdrop—it’s sacred ground being restored.

Land along the Wind River being reclaimed by the Wind River Buffalo Initiative

The Buffalo Come Home

Leading the charge is Jason Baldes, a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and Tribal Buffalo Program Manager for the National Wildlife Federation. Standing beside the Big Wind River, he shares how his life’s mission was sparked after witnessing the wildebeest migration in East Africa.

“To realize that one and a half million wildebeest is less than five percent of the bison population from 200 years ago—that changed me,” he says.

Baldes returned home with a vision: to bring back the bison. Not just as an animal, but as a symbol of life, sovereignty, and healing.

A Bison herd grazes at sunrise on the Wind River Reservation.

Bison: Keystone of the Prairie, Catalyst of Change

The bison are more than just majestic creatures. As the documentary reveals, they are ecological engineers.

Their wallowing creates microdepressions that collect water, foster seed dispersal, and encourage the growth of culturally significant plants—used for food, medicine, and tools by Native communities. Birds use bison hair to insulate their eggs, and several species of concern, including the burrowing owl and ferruginous hawk, are beginning to return with the buffalo.

“By bringing buffalo back,” Baldes says, “we also bring back butterflies, birds, reptiles, plants, and the balance that once defined this landscape.”

Bison rolls and creates a wallow on the Wind River Reservation.

Healing the Land—and the People

The return of buffalo is about more than biodiversity. It’s about food sovereignty, health, and cultural identity.

“Getting buffalo back on the dinner plates of our people is also about health and healing,” Baldes explains. “As we heal the land by restoring buffalo, we also heal our communities.”

This is land management not just as a science—but as an act of spiritual and cultural renewal. It’s about ensuring future generations inherit a land that reflects their identity and honors their traditions.

Bison Bull stares down the cameraman on the Wind River Reservation.

Witness the Journey on Yanasa TV

The Wind River Reservation segment is just one chapter in the making of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon—and you can watch the story unfold, step by step, on the Yanasa TV YouTube Channel.

Each week, the producers release new behind-the-scenes videos, offering an inside look at the people, places, and passions driving one of the most powerful conservation stories in America.

This isn’t just about buffalo. It’s about sovereignty. It’s about survival. It’s about soul.

Watch the journey. Learn the truth. Join the movement.

Subscribe to Yanasa TV and follow the making of Native: The Prodigies of an Icon.

