Asheboro, NC – Yanasa TV, the respected agricultural media outlet operated by Yanasa Ama Ventures, is receiving national acclaim after its investigative coverage was featured prominently in a recent MSN story spotlighting a Tennessee farmer fined for parking farm equipment on his own land. The feature highlights Yanasa TV’s dedication to defending traditional farming practices and amplifying rural voices.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tennessee-farmer-fined-for-farming-locals-cry-government-overreach/ss-AA1Hgzom

The article, titled “Tennessee farmer fined for farming; locals cry government overreach,” draws heavily on reporting by Yanasa TV’s host, Charlie Rankin, who documented the plight of Danny Kitzman—a Tennessee soybean grower who received a zoning violation and cease‑and‑desist order simply for parking tractors on a self‑built gravel pad during muddy spring planting survivalworld.com.

In his compelling video exposé, Rankin argues that agricultural zoning should never penalize farmers for essential operations. Yanasa TV’s coverage exposes how modern zoning interpretations could unintentionally criminalize everyday farm work and underscores the realities of agribusiness, where parking and equipment storage are fundamental .

“When you can’t park your own tractor on your field without fear of a ticket, something is out of balance,” says Rankin in the piece. “This isn’t just a Tennessee story—it’s a red flag for farmers nationwide.”

Key highlights from the coverage include:

Zoning vs. Agriculture : Kitzman’s gravel pad prompted county officials to label him as running a “commercial business,” despite his operation falling squarely under agricultural use survivalworld.com.

Community Response : Local farmers, commissioners, and rural advocates rallied behind Kitzman, condemning the enforcement as bureaucratic overkill and a threat to small‑scale farming.

Broader Implications: Yanasa TV’s reporting contextualizes this event within a larger national debate about food security, rural land use, and the preservation of family farms.

This coverage continues to resonate: Yanasa TV’s YouTube channel has seen the related segment hit nearly 70,000 views in just two weeks, emblematic of the growing public concern over government interference in rural communities .

About Yanasa TV

Founded under Yanasa Ama Ventures, OPALIRIS Studios, and allied film initiatives, Yanasa TV produces in‑depth reporting on agricultural issues, rural culture, and farm‑centric stories from around the globe youtube.com. The platform is renowned for its thoughtful journalism and advocacy for the farming way of life.