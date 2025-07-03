Asheboro, NC – Yanasa TV, the acclaimed rural affairs platform under Yanasa Ama Ventures, is gaining national attention after being prominently featured in an MSN article—“Ranchers Slam Colorado’s ‘Let It Die’ Wolf Program”—which exposes the contentious outcome of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction initiative.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ranchers-slam-colorado-s-let-it-die-wolf-program/ss-AA1HxXXI



The article, originally reported by SurvivalWorld, highlights Yanasa TV’s host on‑site coverage, in which he reported on North Park rancher G.D. Lesson submitting a claim for $2,542 in damages—yet being denied compensation because only livestock deaths qualify. As Rankin pointed out:

“Next time, let your animal die.” survivalworld.com

This stark statement underscores how the program’s policies pressure ranchers to abandon injured animals rather than seek help, raising moral and systemic questions.

Key points from Yanasa TV’s featured coverage:

Real‑world impact : Yanasa TV staged an interview with Lesson, laying bare the rancher’s frustration that veterinary care for injured calves isn’t covered—even though injuries often lead to death, further burdening producers.

Systemic failure : The reporting delves into how program rules favor financial death payouts over preventive animal welfare, fostering distrust among rural communities.

Public response: Ranchers and local leaders are expressing outrage, accusing state wildlife management of misaligned priorities that devalue livestock care.

Yanasa TV’s mission in action

Yanasa TV continues its dedication to giving voice to the rural American farmer. With boots‑on-the-ground coverage like this, the platform highlights how policies play out in real life, sparking dialogue around ethical responsibility, wildlife coexistence, and preserving agricultural livelihoods.

Audience traction

The segment has quickly become one of Yanasa TV’s most watched, with viewers praising the platform’s balanced analysis and willingness to tackle federal and state-level policy issues often overlooked by mainstream media.

About Yanasa TV

Operated by Yanasa Ama Ventures and under the film arm OPALIRIS Studios, Yanasa TV delivers immersive reporting that explores the intersection of agriculture, rural values, and policy. With attention‑grabbing visual storytelling, the platform amplifies voices from field to frontier.