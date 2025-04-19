



At Yanasa TV, we tell the real stories behind America’s farms, ranches, and rural communities. Our mission is to inform, inspire, and empower everyday Americans by shining a light on the people who feed, build, and preserve this nation.

Through boots-on-the-ground reporting, investigative journalism, and cinematic storytelling, Yanasa TV exposes the challenges facing farmers and ranchers—from overregulation and land grabs to environmental policies and market pressures. We don’t just report the headlines—we dig into the heart of the issues, giving a voice to those often overlooked by mainstream media.

Whether we’re covering cattle country, water rights, or rural resilience, every story we share is rooted in truth, heritage, and the unwavering spirit of the American heartland.

Join us as we defend the right to farm, celebrate rural life, and keep the flame of freedom and self-reliance burning strong.



What does Yanasa mean?

We get this question a lot—so here’s the answer.

“Yanasa” means “Buffalo” in Muskogean, a Native American language spoken by several Southeastern tribes. Many of us at Yanasa Ama Ranch trace our ancestry to the Cherokee, Alabama-Coushatta, and Pamunkey peoples—tribes historically connected to this region and its languages.

When we established our ranch and businesses, we chose the name "Yanasa" to honor the land, the language, and the legacy that came before us. Too often today, Native American names and symbols are being erased from public view. We believe they are a vital part of our country’s heritage—and they deserve to be remembered, respected, and carried forward.

Yanasa TV is more than a media outlet—it’s a movement to reconnect people with the land, the farmers who feed them, and the vital issues that impact our food system. In collaboration with Yanasa Ama Ventures (parent company of Yanasa TV) and Meet My Neighbor Productions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Yanasa TV helps produce, promote, and distribute high-quality agricultural films and documentaries that educate, inspire, and ignite conversation.

These stories are more than just entertainment—they’re a lifeline between consumers and the source of their food. As concerns about food security, sustainability, and personal freedom grow, our content provides critical insight into the values of food liberty, agricultural independence, and rural resilience. By sharing these narratives, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the people and practices that keep our food system alive.

At Meet My Neighbor Productions, Inc., creates powerful stories can change the way people see agriculture, their food, and their future.

Through films like the Meet My Neighbor Farm Series and Native: The Prodigies of an Icon, MMNP is reconnecting people with the land, honoring rural heritage, and promoting food liberty. These documentaries aren’t just entertainment—they’re a bridge between farmers and consumers, truth and misunderstanding, independence and industrialization.

But MMNP doesn’t stop at storytelling.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Meet My Neighbor Productions also provides farm disaster relief and supports rural youth programs, ensuring the next generation of producers and land stewards have the support and tools they need to thrive.

Your donation helps:

Fund and distribute critical agricultural films and documentaries

Assist farmers impacted by natural disasters

Empower rural youth through outreach and education

The Meet My Neighbor Farm Series

One of our cornerstone projects is the Meet My Neighbor Farm Series, an ongoing documentary series produced by Meet My Neighbor Productions. This series takes viewers across the country to explore the lives of farmers and ranchers who are preserving traditional practices, innovating for the future, and feeding our communities. Each episode offers an intimate, boots-on-the-ground look at the challenges and triumphs of modern agriculture, helping viewers build a personal connection to where their food comes from.

Native: The Prodigies of an Icon

Another flagship film, “Native: The Prodigies of an Icon,” is a powerful documentary exploring the story of the American bison—an animal central to indigenous culture, ecological restoration, and food sovereignty. This feature-length production delves into the historical significance of the buffalo, the modern movement to restore its population, and its role in healing both land and people. It’s a testament to the enduring bond between nature, heritage, and sustainable agriculture.

Together, Yanasa TV, Yanasa Ama Ventures, and Meet My Neighbor Productions are using storytelling as a force for change—bridging the gap between urban and rural, consumer and producer, past and future.

