"Lingering Questions in the Sky: Cloud Seeding, Texas Floods, and the Silence of Power"
As officials dismiss scientific inquiry as conspiracy, evidence mounts that weather modification programs—tied to hydropower and Big Tech—deserve urgent…
1 hr ago
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
Tracks, Poop, and Freedom: Behind the Scenes in Yellowstone with the Native Film Crew
From Elk Scat to Epic Views, the Wild Gets Real in the Nation’s Oldest Park
Jul 9
•
Yanasa TV
3
Poisoned Fields: New Mexico’s Fight for Justice as PFAS Destroys Family Farms
Thousands of Dairy Cows Euthanized, Crops Unsellable—A Rural Community’s Lawsuit Against the Military Could Change America’s PFAS Reckoning
Jul 8
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
2
Between War and Words: Seeking Truth in a World Edging Toward War
How an Unfiltered Conversation Exposes the Complexities of U.S.-Iran Engagement
Jul 8
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
1
How Bureaucratic Delays Left Kerr County Exposed to Flood Disaster
Grant Rejections, Unspent Funds, and How Kerr County’s Failure to Install Flood Sirens Left Residents Vulnerable to Sudden Catastrophe
Jul 7
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
2
Who Controls the Weather Now? Inside the Hidden World of Texas Cloud Seeding and the Storm That Shattered a Community
As families mourn the July 4th flood victims, questions emerge about the ethics, oversight, and unseen influence of state-run weather modification…
Jul 6
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
12
Jailed for Fighting the Egg Cartel?
Inside the Alberta Farmer Arrest That’s Shaking Canada’s Supply Management System
Jul 5
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
2
Disaster on the Guadalupe: Flash Flood Tragedy at Camp Mystic Leaves Dozens Dead, 20+ Girls Missing in Texas Hill Country
Unprecedented Flash Floods Sweep Through Texas Hill Country, Leaving Dozens Dead and Families Clinging to Hope as Search Continues for Missing Campers…
Jul 5
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
1
Absolutely Draconian: Victorian Farmers Hit with Crushing Fines for Defending Their Land
Australia’s Net-Zero Push Sparks Global Rural Resistance—Is the Green Revolution Leaving Farmers Behind?
Jul 5
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
1
A Celebration Rooted in the Heartland
Honoring the Rural Heart of America: How Farmers, Ranchers, and Indigenous Peoples Sustain the Spirit of Freedom on Independence Day
Jul 4
•
Yanasa TV
Buffalo Burgers, Big Skies, and Bison Truths: Behind the Scenes at Durham Ranch
How 55,000 Acres of Bison and a Coleman Grill Are Fueling a Conservation Revolution
Jul 3
•
Yanasa TV
2
How Big Food’s Latest Scheme Threatens Farmers and Food Freedom
Why the Next Revolution in Protein Is Really Just a Power Grab—And What We Lose When We Trade Real Farms for Bioreactors
Jul 3
•
Yanasa TV
and
Charles Rankin
1
