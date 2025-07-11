Yanasa TV

Yanasa TV

Home
Notes
Chat
Shop
Documentaries & Film
In The Press
Archive
About
"Lingering Questions in the Sky: Cloud Seeding, Texas Floods, and the Silence of Power"
As officials dismiss scientific inquiry as conspiracy, evidence mounts that weather modification programs—tied to hydropower and Big Tech—deserve urgent…
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
Tracks, Poop, and Freedom: Behind the Scenes in Yellowstone with the Native Film Crew
From Elk Scat to Epic Views, the Wild Gets Real in the Nation’s Oldest Park
  
Yanasa TV
Poisoned Fields: New Mexico’s Fight for Justice as PFAS Destroys Family Farms
Thousands of Dairy Cows Euthanized, Crops Unsellable—A Rural Community’s Lawsuit Against the Military Could Change America’s PFAS Reckoning
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
Between War and Words: Seeking Truth in a World Edging Toward War
How an Unfiltered Conversation Exposes the Complexities of U.S.-Iran Engagement
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
How Bureaucratic Delays Left Kerr County Exposed to Flood Disaster
Grant Rejections, Unspent Funds, and How Kerr County’s Failure to Install Flood Sirens Left Residents Vulnerable to Sudden Catastrophe
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
Who Controls the Weather Now? Inside the Hidden World of Texas Cloud Seeding and the Storm That Shattered a Community
As families mourn the July 4th flood victims, questions emerge about the ethics, oversight, and unseen influence of state-run weather modification…
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
Jailed for Fighting the Egg Cartel?
Inside the Alberta Farmer Arrest That’s Shaking Canada’s Supply Management System
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
Disaster on the Guadalupe: Flash Flood Tragedy at Camp Mystic Leaves Dozens Dead, 20+ Girls Missing in Texas Hill Country
Unprecedented Flash Floods Sweep Through Texas Hill Country, Leaving Dozens Dead and Families Clinging to Hope as Search Continues for Missing Campers…
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
Absolutely Draconian: Victorian Farmers Hit with Crushing Fines for Defending Their Land
Australia’s Net-Zero Push Sparks Global Rural Resistance—Is the Green Revolution Leaving Farmers Behind?
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
A Celebration Rooted in the Heartland
Honoring the Rural Heart of America: How Farmers, Ranchers, and Indigenous Peoples Sustain the Spirit of Freedom on Independence Day
  
Yanasa TV
Buffalo Burgers, Big Skies, and Bison Truths: Behind the Scenes at Durham Ranch
How 55,000 Acres of Bison and a Coleman Grill Are Fueling a Conservation Revolution
  
Yanasa TV
How Big Food’s Latest Scheme Threatens Farmers and Food Freedom
Why the Next Revolution in Protein Is Really Just a Power Grab—And What We Lose When We Trade Real Farms for Bioreactors
  
Yanasa TV
 and 
Charles Rankin
© 2025 Charles Rankin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture